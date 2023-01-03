White Reaper Share Rockin’ Riffs in New Single “Pink Slip”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 3rd, 2023 - 4:06 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Today American garage punk band White Reaper shared their latest tune “Pink Slip” whichis off the band’s upcoming album Asking for a Ride. The album be released on January 27 on Elektra Entertainment. As for “Pink Slip”, the tune is available today on all streaming platforms, plus it is joined by a visualizer featuring live footage and behind the scenes clips over the past year with additional VFX by Harry Steel.

“Pink Slip” is a follow up to “Fog Machine”, its Max Moore directed music video and Asking for a Ride’s lead single “Pages” which moved into the Top 15 at Alternative radio. Rolling Stone picked “Pages” as one of their “Songs You Need to Know” as Stereogum added it in their 5 Best Songs of the Week round-up declaring it, “a simple retro pop-rock tune with so much power and pizzazz that it feels like they just invented the format. Raving about the band’s upcoming album, UPROXX stated, “It could be White Reaper’s best album. It’s entirely possible that the album is flat-out-great, maybe even a classic of its form.”

White Reaper consists of Tony Esposito (guitar / vocals), Ryan Hater (keyboards), Sam Wilkerson (bass), Nick Wilkerson (drums) and Hunter Thompson (guitar). Asking for a Ride follows White Reaper’s 2019 album You Deserve Love, which marked a new career peak for the Louisville band. The collection was led by the number one alternative radio hit, “Might Be Right,” which the band later made their network TV debut performing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!.

A collection of smart, sharply-written songs of doubt, dislocation, and elusive and often complicated love, The New York Times observed, “The Kentucky quintet White Reaper blends the winking gravitas of ‘70s arena rock with garage-y power pop… enjoy the trip back,” while GQ applauded the release as “the perfect companion for all your nice weather fun.” Equal parts glam and grit, You Deserve Love found the band expanding on the songcraft laid down on 2017’s critically acclaimed The World’s Best American Band, which landed on Noisey ’s “100 Best Albums of 2017” and Pitchfork ’s “20 Best Rock Albums of 2017,” earning an 8.0 album score.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister