White Reaper Announces New Album Only Slightly Empty For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Honestly”

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 28th, 2025 - 1:14 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

White Reaper is coming back with a new album called Only Slightly Empty, which will be released on September 26, 2025. They have signed with Blue Grape Music and are now more creative than ever after going through many changes. This Kentucky rock band’s latest work features lots of strong guitar sounds, gritty vibes, and the catchy tunes their fans enjoy.

White Reaper has announced a new album and at the same time released their first single “Honestly” with a music video on YouTube. The song begins energetically, highlighting some of the band’s best melodies so far. Combining detailed production with classic rock sounds, it offers listeners both something fresh and familiar.

The album Only Slightly Empty came together after the band dealt with many challenges, such as changing members and leaving their old record label. The band produced it themselves and worked on recording with engineer Joey Oaxaca. In this album, they return to their original sound but also try out new styles. It features a mix of catchy pop sounds combined with heavier grunge influences, offering something fresh and exciting. Tony Esposito mentioned that making this album reminded them of the thrill from when they first started playing music, even though they’ve faced some tough times along the way.

White Reaper is getting ready to release their new album Only Slightly Empty, which fans can now pre-order with special vinyl options. To promote the album, they will perform live shows starting on October 3rd at the Cobra Lounge in Chicago and then continue playing in New York and Louisville, KY. With this new album, White Reaper shows that they are committed to making music despite challenges. Only Slightly Empty aims to be an important step forward for them as a popular band in rock music.