White Reaper Shares Catchy New Single & Video “Blink”

Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 1:59 PM

Today, Kentucky’s loudest band are back with another ultra-catchy new single, “Blink.” The upcoming album, Only Slightly Empty, finds White Reaper overcoming a tumultuous few years that ultimately resulted in their most anthemic and substantive work to date.

“Blink” follows the lead single “Honestly” and leans into the album’s brighter side, with a perfectly blown-out chorus that would sound right at home between Fountains of Wayne and Superdrag on an episode of 120 Minutes. The album is packed with the crunchy guitars and undeniable hooks that White Reaper are known for but the group also ventured into grungier musical depths.

This alchemy of mood and melody makes for an urgent set of songs that remind listeners exactly why White Reaper are one of the most reliably satisfying rock bands today. Only Slightly Empty taps into the immediacy of White Reaper‘s earlier work and applies to ambitious, widescreen songwriting.

The record draws on elements of ’90s alternative and darker sounds without ever sacrificing the infectious power pop core that makes White Reaper so appealing. It’s an expert balance that takes the band in exciting new directions while still feeling more confidently like White Reaper than ever.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister