In This Moment Team Up With Kim Dracula For Collaborative New Single & Video “Heretic”

Home News Katie Poon July 17th, 2025 - 12:58 AM

The Grammy-nominated five-member rock band In This Moment collaborated with Kim Dracula to release their new single titled “Heretic” on Wednesday. The single marks the first new music In This Moment released for their anticipated ninth album and debut for Better Noise Music.

The single uses a mix of modern soundscapes, metal and intense vocals to create the dark and distinct sound staple to In The Moment. The rhythm of the song brings a hyper energy. The energy of “Heretic” matches the accompanying lyric video released by the Better Noise Music YouTube account. The lyric video shows flashing lyrics on red noise waves and a red cross, with increasing intensity when the lyrics repeat, “Heresy.” The band expressed their excitement for the release of the song in a combined statement, praising the contribution of Kim Dracula.

“We are so excited to unveil our new song ‘Heretic,’ featuring the incomparable Kim Dracula,” In This Moment wrote. “From the first time we heard that incredible voice, we knew we wanted to collaborate. We cannot wait for the world to hear what happens when we join forces on a song like ‘Heretic.’”

“Heretic (feat. Kim Dracula” also coincides with the band’s “Hell Hath No Fury” tour launching on July 16. The tour features Wargasm, Kat Von D and The Pretty Wild and begins in Green Bay, WI, ending on August 16. In This Moment also recently announced another tour, ‘Black Mass’, with Dayseeker, The Funeral Portrait and DED to start in the Fall of 2025.