In This Moment Live Debut “Heretic” During Inkcarceration Festival Set

Home News Katie Poon July 24th, 2025 - 3:44 AM

American rock band In This Moment performed their new single, “Heretic,” live for the first time during their set at the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival this past week. The single was released last week alongside a music video and features Australian artist Kim Dracula.

The band’s set had performers wearing large masks and dark outfits, adding to the electrifying and chaotic feel of “Heretic”. The stage visuals were reminiscent of the lyric video, with red coloring and smoke plumes that added to the performance’s atmosphere. The song’s lyrics played in the background with the red visuals.

Maria Brink and Chris Howorth brought the energetic vocals and riveting guitar to life on the stage, moving aggressively to match the high-energy of “Heretic” as lyrics such as “Heresy” are screamed repeatedly with emphasis to the song’s emotion.

In This Moment’s show at Inkcarceration coincides with their “Hell Hath No Fury” tour, with a recent announcement for another tour for 2025. Inkcarceration draws fans from every state and countries around the world to fuse rock, metal and tattoo art in one place. The festival welcomed a record-breaking crowd of 90,000 fans this year to the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.