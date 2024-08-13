In This Moment Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Kim Dracula

Home News Cait Stoddard August 13th, 2024 - 7:51 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, In This Moment will embark on The Godmode Tour Part 2 this fall. Support on the trek, which will kick off on November 8 in Asheville, North Carolina and end on December 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire, will come from Kim Dracula, Nathan James and Mike’s Dead.

A blabbermouth.net presale will begin on Wednesday, August 14 at 2:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, August 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time by typing in the presale code ” ITMBBM24″ to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Godmode Tour Part 2 Dates

9/8 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

9/9 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center

9/11 – Huntsville, AL – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

9/12 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

9/13 – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

9/15 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

9/16 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

9/17 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavilion

9/19 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

9/20 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

9/22 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom *

9/23 – Rockford, IL – Hard Rock Live Rockford #

9/24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

9/26 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

9/27 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana &

9/30 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!#

12/1 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum &

12/3 – Toronto, ON – History

12/5 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

12/6 – Reading, PA – The Santander Arena

12/7 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena