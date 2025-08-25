Dani Filth Shares Statement Following Zoe Marie Federoff’s Sudden Departure From Cradle Of Filth

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 1:04 PM

According to Loudwire.com, Cradle of Filth‘s Zoe Smerda has left the band mid-tour and both she and band leader Dani Filth have issued statements about the sudden exit. On social media, Smerda wrote: “It is with deep regret I share that for personal reasons I am unable to continue this tour and continue in general with Cradle of Filth.”

The artist adds: “Please respect my privacy and my family’s privacy. I will answer no further questions. Be kind to my successor. I wish her and my now former bandmates well. At least, like Roy Khan said over a decade ago, God was there after all.”

A few hours later, the musician returned to social media after her initial announcement began to lead to wild speculation about her reasoning behind the move. The artist writes: “Couple clarifying points since so many people decided to speculate in the nastiest possible ways.”

The keyboardist stated that Ashok, her husband and Cradle of Filth bandmate, “isn’t cheating.” “While the turmoil of being in the band has taken its toll on us, we remain very much certain that we love each other. Please be kind to my husband. He is a good man,” she explained.

Smerda continues with: “We were already planning to leave the band later this year. Certain events have sped that up for me. At this time there is nothing further I wish to clarify and I’d appreciate keeping the ugly rumors off my page and out of my inbox. Please enjoy the remaining shows on this tour and give a lot of love to Kelsey, who is one of the greatest singers I’ve ever been privileged to hear. You’ll love her.”

And now, Filth went on social to express his thoughts about Smerda leaving the band: A strange turn of events have manifested out here on tour for CRADLE OF FILTH in South America. Our keyboardist/backing singer Zoe Smerda has chosen to leave the band mid-tour, effective immediately. We, of course, wish her all the best for the future and we as a band will continue onward and upward as always with a replacement singer here in Kelsey Peters, one of the very talented CREWDLE members.”

The singer adds: “In life, one cannot always foresee what the future holds for us, but we will remain ever-professional and continue on with ‘The Screaming Of The Americas’ concerts for our fans without allowing any of this to sully our onward trajectory. So, our South and Central American brethren, we will see you at the next spat of relentless shows.

The shows have already been incredible in Brazil and we are just so exceptionally appreciative of your massive and passionate attendance, my friends and fiends alike. Long live the FILTH! Dani Filth, Buenos Aires, Argentina.”

