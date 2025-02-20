Cradle Of Filth Unveil NSFW Bloody New Video For “To Live Deliciously”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2025 - 12:06 PM

Recently, Cradle Of Filth announced their upcoming studio album, The Screaming Of The Valkyries, which will be out on March 21, through Napalm Records. Cradle Of Filth reigns supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in music that comes from the depths of extreme metal underground and mainstream pop culture itself.

And today, the band has released their acclaimed new single, “To Live Deliciously” and the track’s music video has been released in all of its gory glory. People can experience the ride of f their lives as Cradle Of Filth jolts their veins with face-smacking musical and vocal performance in each scene.

While talking about the music video, Dani Filth says the music video is “an observation on religious restraint as well as being a window to tout a bit of blasphemous filth. The video for ‘To Live Deliciously’ (our second from the new album) is a pleasant social engagement betwixt a pious young nun and her mentor priest. Just with a smattering of demonic possession and sexual misconduct added for good stock.”