Dani Filth From Cradle Of Filth Praises Ed Sheeran’s Rock Vocals on Their Upcoming Collaboration

January 7th, 2025

Dani Filth, frontman of the extreme metal band Cradle of Filth, has shared glowing remarks about Ed Sheeran’s performance on their long-awaited collaboration. The unlikely partnership, first teased in 2021, is now “done and dusted,” according to Filth, with Sheeran pushing his musical boundaries into uncharted territory, according to NME.

Speaking on The Downbeat Podcast, Filth revealed that Sheeran delivered impressive rock vocals on the track. “He’s playing acoustic guitar, he’s singing like Ed Sheeran, but there’s also a blast beat and screams,” Filth explained. “Ed really pushes himself in it as well. He does rock vocals. It’s about affirmation, a bit about self-affirmation. It’s a really good song.”

Filth also highlighted the collaborative effort behind the track, describing how their teams connected: “His manager, Stuart, used to listen to Coal Chamber when he was growing up,” referencing the band of Cradle of Filth’s manager, Dez Fafara.

The song, described as a “brand new Cradle of Filth song featuring Ed Sheeran,” was recorded two years ago but delayed due to both artists’ packed schedules. While the release date remains uncertain, the track won’t appear on Cradle of Filth’s current album. “We want him in the video,” Filth added, noting that coordinating with Sheeran’s availability is a key factor.

Sheeran’s affinity for heavy music dates back to his youth, as he has previously revealed a love for death metal and bands like Cradle of Filth and Slipknot. This collaboration isn’t his first foray into rock; he has performed with Bring Me The Horizon, Limp Bizkit and The Offspring in recent years, showcasing his genre versatility.

As fans eagerly await the release, Filth remains optimistic about the unique pairing. “Only about a handful of people [have heard it],” he joked. “My mum hasn’t even heard it.”

The collaboration marks a bold step for both artists, blending Sheeran’s mainstream pop style with Cradle of Filth’s dark and aggressive sound—a fusion that promises to surprise and captivate listeners.