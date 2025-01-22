Cradle Of Filth Announce New Album The Screaming Of The Valkyries For March 2025 Release, Unveil New Single “To Live Deliciously”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 22nd, 2025 - 5:49 PM

The metal icons known as Cradle Of Filth announce their new album The Screaming Of The Valkryies, and release a new single as a prelude to the album titled “To Live Deliciously”. This is the bands 14th studio album, which will be released March 21st, 2025, associated with Napalm Records. Listen to the new song below.

Cradle of Filth’s new single, “To Live Deliciously”, is a dark, theatrical plunge into temptation and gothic decadence. The song weaves between sinister riffs with haunting symphonic layers, creating an atmosphere that’s both oppressive and magnificent. Dani Filth’s vocals alternate between shrieking invocations and guttural growls, delivering vivid, macabre lyrics exploring forbidden desires and the allure of unrepentant sin. The track’s dynamic shifts, from blistering blast beats to eerie, choir-backed interludes, showcase the band’s signature blend of black metal fury and operatic grandeur.

From their upcoming album The Screaming of the Valkyries, fans can expect a ferocious, yet cinematic experience, pushing their blend of gothic storytelling and metal to new, ambitious heights. This promises to be one of their boldest records yet.

The Screaming Of The Valkyries Tracklist:

1. To Live Deliciously

2. Demagoguery

3. The Trinity Of Shadows

4. Non Omnis Moriar

5. White Hellebore

6. You Are My Nautilus

7. Malignant Perfection

8. Ex Sanguine Draculae

9. When Misery Was A Stranger

The band is also set to go on tour, titled The Chaos and Courage Tour, which also features co-headliners like Dying Fetus, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile. Performances should be thrilling after the announcement and releases of all their new music.