Cradle Of Filth Unveil Gothic New Single & Video “White Hellebore”

Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2025

Following their recent single, “To Live Deliciously,” Cradle Of Filth are back to give fans more of the sinful sounds they crave with “White Hellebore,” which is another bewitching new single and music video. The tune is devilishly direct and juxtaposes traditional heavy metal with blasts of thrashing fury before spinning back to operatic goth while remaining cohesive.

As for the music video, was directed by Shaun Hodson and each creepy scene tells a story about how deadly love can be for people. In ways, the music video is like Romeo and Juliet because the girl faked her death and her lover killed himself. But the kicker is at the end of the video, the girl becomes alive and finds her lover dead.

While briefly talking about the song and video, Dani Filth said: “In context of this song, the White Hellebore of the title is an alluring woman not too distant in danger from the predatory black widow and fostering both hope and despair. A poison and an elixir, she is stunning to behold but ever deadly to taste.”