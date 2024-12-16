Dying Fetus & Cradle Of Filth Announce Spring 2025 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2024 - 1:11 PM

For the first time ever, two iconic titans of extreme metal Dying Fetus and Cradle Of Filth are joining forces to co-headline the 2025 CHAOS & CARNAGE TOUR. which features a powerhouse lineup of Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile.

Tickets go on sale December 20, at 10 a.m. local time and for those seeking the ultimate fan experience, VIP upgrades will be available starting January 6, at 10 a.m. local time at ChaosAndCarnage.com.

Dying Fetus released their latest album, Make Them Beg for Death, in September 2023, while Cradle of Filth’s most recent LP, Existence Is Futile, arrived in October 2021.

Previous editions of CHAOS & CARNAGE TOUR have seen acts such as Whitechapel, Carnifex, Suicide Silence, Cattle Decapitation, Lorna Shore, Humanity’s Last Breath, Aborted and other bands. The tour has built a legacy of unforgettable performances in packed venues nationwide.

CHAOS & CARNAGE TOUR Dates

4/17 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre *

4/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

4/20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

4/22 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater *

4/24 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater *

4/26 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center *

4/27 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *

4/29 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

5/1 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square *

5/2 – Richmond, VA – The National *

5/3 – Reading, PA – Reverb *

5/4 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium *

5/6 – Montreal, QC, Canada – L’Olympia *

5/7 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Rebel *

5/8 – Pontiac, MI – The Crofoot *

5/9 – Chicago, IL – Radius *

5/10 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom *

5/12 – Wichita, KS – Temple Live *

5/14 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *

* = w/ Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth and Corpse Pile

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva