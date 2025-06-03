Cradle Of Filth Unleash Eerie New Video For “Demagoguery”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2025 - 1:04 PM

Following the release of their brand new 14th studio album, The Screaming Of The Valkyries, Cradle Of Filth has unveiled a brand new music video for driving album track, “Demagoguery,” which is an eerily disturbing backdrop song that blends in dark beauty, blast beats and slaytanic groove as only Cradle can combine.

As for the music video, director Shaun Hodson says: “Subject Eleven, a marionette puppet, is controlled by the media, government, and television, her every move dictated by their unseen strings. As a charismatic world leader rises, cloaked in promises of peace, the truth behind her manipulation becomes clear: she is part of a dark orchestration guiding the world toward the rise of the Antichrist.”

On The Screaming Of The Valkyries, Dani Filth’s recognizable scream and equally identifiable growl stand mightily alongside twin guitar attacks, symphonic flourishes and explosive rhythm section, implemented by drummer Martin “Marthus” Skaroupka, bassist Daniel Firth, guitarists Marek “Ashok” Smerda and Donny Burbage and keyboardist/vocalist Zoe Federoff.

Produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England, The Screaming of the Valkyries beckons the brave into a new era of Cradle Of Filth misadventure, celebrating massive melancholic melody, blackened thrash, and apocalyptic existential dread with a grinning smattering of unbridled revelry. The Screaming of the Valkyries is a bloody dark love letter to the longtime legion of Cradle Of Filth faithful and a stunning entryway for fresh lambs to the sonic slaughter.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford