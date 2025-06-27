Norah Jones and John Legend Collaborate on New Song “Summertime Blue”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 27th, 2025 - 10:15 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Singer, Norah Jones, and EGOT winner, John Legend, have joined forces to release a new single together. Their new single, “Summertime Blue,” was released on June 27, 2025. The duet was produced by Jones and Gregg Warrenberg, Grammy-award winning producer. Wattenberg was a heavy influence on the song, as he was the one who “planted the seed” for the meeting of these two distinctive voices. “I’ve been working on a side project with Gregg, and when I found out he also works with John I got so excited because I’ve always admired him, but we had never crossed paths,” said Jones. “Gregg said we should do a song together and got the idea brewing so I jumped at the chance. John welcomed us to his studio in LA and we had so much fun recording and hanging.”

The new single features Jones and Legend vocally, while Jones is also showcasing her skills on the piano. Wattenberg was also featured in the song, as he was playing the guitar. “Ah, what a perfect way to start the summer! I’m so honored to be part of this beautiful record with Norah,” said Legend. “Her voice, soul and musicianship, her graceful presence, are all undeniable. I’ve been a fan for so long. I’m so glad we could finally collaborate.” Josh Lattabzi was on the bass during the song, and Shawn Pelton was featured on the drums. The strings on the single was an arrangement by Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer.