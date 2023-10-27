Home News Tiffany Cheng October 27th, 2023 - 1:33 PM

Late rapper Takeoff of Migos’s alleged shooter, Patrick Xavier Clark, allegedly maintained his innocence for allegedly shooting Takeoff last November during his alleged court hearing.

According to The Fader, Clark was allegedly arrested in the previous year on the 2nd of December for allegedly shooting Takeoff, whereby his alleged shooting was fatal, allegedly killing the rapper. The shooter was allegedly convicted of his alleged murder of the late Migos rapper on the 25th of May this year.

Yesterday, on October 26, Clark allegedly maintained his alleged innocence in an alleged court hearing. He allegedly has been on alleged house arrest since January of this year.

During the alleged court hearing, Clark’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, alleges that Clark allegedly did not fire bullets allegedly on Takeoff’s head and torso at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located in Houston, TX. Furthermore, Quinones-Hollins also alleges that the alleged videos and alleged evidence the investigators allegedly used to allegedly determine whether or not Clark allegedly shot, moreover, allegedly killed the late-Migos rapper, did not allegedly prove much evidence of Clark’s alleged murder in the alleged court hearing. In addition, Clarke’s attorney also alleges that Clarke allegedly had a “valid self-defense claim,” but her allegations are not fully clarified.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins also detailed her allegations discussing her viewpoints on who started and eventually caused Takeoff’s shooting: “There was someone else who started the shooting, it was not Patrick Clark. He was in the same position that Takeoff was in, he was trying to get out of there alive as well. He didn’t have anything to do with the argument that occurred. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when people started firing weapons.” A future court hearing will commence next year on the 23rd of January.

