Atmosphere Shares Pair Of New Singles “Yearning” & “Daley”

Atmosphere has recently announced that heir upcoming album, Jestures, is set for release on September 19 through Rhymesayers Entertainment. Today, the dueo has shared the two new singles, “Yearning,” featuring Yoni Wolf of WHY? and “Daley.” “Yearning”, is accompanied by a new music video directed by Evidence and it showcases Slug amid the urban backdrop of Minneapolis, MN and leans into a crackling and soulful dimension of the duo’s sound.

While talking about the track, Slug shared stories involving themes of social experiences and personal identity, grappling with the addictive nature of the human need for external validation. Also, Atmosphere has previously released the singles and accompanying videos for “Really” and “Velour.”

The video for “Really,” directed by Melby, features Slug performing a series of daredevil stunts, landing somewhere between John Wick, The Rehearsal, and Jackass. Meanwhile, the “Velour” video, shot and edited by ZooDeVille, combines dreamlike melodies with lighthearted lyrics to embody euphoric love in an everyday setting.

A little less than a quarter of the way through Jestures, Atmosphere’s sprawling, acrobatic new album, Slug cuts right to the beating heart of this phase in the legendary duo’s catalog: “Still get nightmares when you’re living your dreams,” he raps. The cliches about creativity say that it comes from chaos and the rock star archetypes forged in the 1970s conjure images of coke spoons and trashed hotel rooms and more recent thinking makes it inextricable from major trauma.