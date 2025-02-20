Atmosphere’s Ant Announces New Album Collection Of Sounds: Volume 4 For April 2025 Release, Shares New Singles “Darker Colors” & “Prelude Revisited”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2025 - 12:41 PM

Today, Ant has proved once again how irreplaceable he is with the announcement of Collection of Sounds: Volume 4, which is the last installment of the four-part series of instrumentals. This latest release showcases the lifetime of dedication behind the artist’s craft that sees him blending his unparalleled skills with a fresh and expanded vision.

With previous volumes in the Collection of Sounds Series, Ant has traced his musical evolution by spanning hip-hop, funk, reggae and music that is influenced and inspired by extensive travel dating back to his youth. Volume 4 deepens this exploration by introducing rock-inspired elements, guitars that wail, gnaw and groove, while maintaining his signature sound.

Following the album announcement, Ant has shared the singles “Darker Colors” & “Prelude Revisited.” “Darker Colors” is a lovely ditty by how the artist creates a funky, hip-hop and jazz vibe that a style of 70s music. As for “Prelude Revisited,” the number is a bit different thanks to the lovely electronic dance vibe shaking the background with a catchy musical beat.

Collection of Sounds: Volume 4 Track List

Hearing In Dark Colors Darker Colors All Right Now, Listen Prelude Revisited Behind The Sound Day After 2010 Just Another Three A.M. AAAND Side Eight Synesthesia Created With A Heavy Brush Hearing Situations All Sounds In Place A Pinch Brighter Classical Piano Number Seven 4-Track Beyond Beat / Supreme Shoutout Coloring, Shading And Endings

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete