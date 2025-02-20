mxdwn Music

Atmosphere's Ant Announces New Album Collection Of Sounds: Volume 4 For April 2025 Release, Shares New Singles "Darker Colors" & "Prelude Revisited"

February 20th, 2025

February 20th, 2025 - 12:41 PM

Atmosphere’s Ant Announces New Album Collection Of Sounds: Volume 4 For April 2025 Release, Shares New Singles “Darker Colors” & “Prelude Revisited”

Today, Ant has proved once again how irreplaceable he is with the announcement of Collection of Sounds: Volume 4, which is the last installment of the four-part series of instrumentals. This latest release showcases the lifetime of dedication behind the artist’s craft that sees him blending his unparalleled skills with a fresh and  expanded vision.

With previous volumes in the Collection of Sounds SeriesAnt has traced his musical evolution by spanning hip-hop, funk, reggae and music that is influenced and inspired by extensive travel dating back to his youth. Volume 4 deepens this exploration by introducing rock-inspired elements, guitars that wail, gnaw and groove, while maintaining his signature sound.

Following the album announcement, Ant has shared the singles “Darker Colors” & “Prelude Revisited.” “Darker Colors” is a lovely ditty by how the artist creates a funky, hip-hop and jazz vibe that a style of 70s music. As for “Prelude Revisited,” the number is a bit different thanks to the lovely electronic dance vibe shaking the background with a catchy musical beat.

Collection of Sounds: Volume 4 Track List

  1. Hearing In Dark Colors
  2. Darker Colors
  3. All Right Now, Listen
  4. Prelude Revisited
  5. Behind The Sound
  6. Day After 2010
  7. Just Another Three A.M.
  8. AAAND
  9. Side Eight Synesthesia
  10. Created With A Heavy Brush
  11. Hearing Situations
  12. All Sounds In Place
  13. A Pinch Brighter
  14. Classical Piano Number Seven
  15. 4-Track Beyond Beat / Supreme Shoutout
  16. Coloring, Shading And Endings

 

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

