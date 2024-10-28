Atmosphere Announces Winter 2025 ‘Imagine The Fun’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2024 - 7:42 PM

Today, Atmosphere has announced a new run of 2025 headline dates, dubbed Imagine The Fun Tour with Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs. The tour name is a nod to the album, You Can’t Imagine How Much Fun We’re Having, aims to capture the essence of early 2000’s nostalgia and a callback to the days when Slug, Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs last toured together.

Imagine The Fun Tour will see the band perform across North America with stops in Bozeman, MT, Sacramento, CA, Columbia, MO, Green Bay, WI, Pittsburgh, PA, Brooklyn, NY, Sayreville, NJ and other cities. Additionally, Atmosphere will perform at Reggae Rise Up in St. Petersburg, FL and the Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, CA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.

While talking about the tour, Slug says: “I’m thrilled to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of You Can’t Imagine How Much Fun We’re Having. I had no idea that we would still be here to enjoy this moment.” Of his tourmates he adds, “I’m excited to run around the country with Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs. This is almost like what it used to be, except we are older and smarter and we eat healthier. I’m looking forward to seeing them everyday and exchanging recipes.”