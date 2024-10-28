Atmosphere Announces Winter 2025 ‘Imagine The Fun’ U.S. Tour Dates

Today, Atmosphere has announced a new run of 2025 headline dates, dubbed Imagine The Fun Tour with Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs. The tour name is a nod to the album, You Can’t Imagine How Much Fun We’re Having, aims to capture the essence of early 2000’s nostalgia and a callback to the days when Slug, Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs last toured together.
Imagine The Fun Tour will see the band perform across North America with stops in Bozeman, MT, Sacramento, CA, Columbia, MO, Green Bay, WI, Pittsburgh, PA, Brooklyn, NY, Sayreville, NJ and other cities. Additionally, Atmosphere will perform at Reggae Rise Up in St. Petersburg, FL and the Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, CA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking HERE.
While talking about the tour, Slug says: “I’m thrilled to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of You Can’t Imagine How Much Fun We’re Having. I had no idea that we would still be here to enjoy this moment.” Of his tourmates he adds, “I’m excited to run around the country with Sage Francis and Mr. Dibbs. This is almost like what it used to be, except we are older and smarter and we eat healthier. I’m looking forward to seeing them everyday and exchanging recipes.”
Francis adds: “The first time I toured with Atmosphere was 25 years ago which may have been the funnest time of my life. Eventually they dropped me off in a field and said, ‘You’re free now. You know, like, run free!’ And that was with a lot of the same crew who are being reunited on this 2025 tour, which is something I never expected and I’m very honored to be considered again. I just hope they don’t drop me off in a field again. But if they do, I will keep running.”
Dibbs continues with: “How many times in life do you really get to come full circle? In one decade we’re a bunch of ‘think we know it all kids.’ Traveling the whole world makin’ a life, makin’ a name, inventing sandwiches, secret languages and having epic after show kung-fu battles. Now here we are 25 years later, brothers come full circle and back how we started. Someone has to say it…Cats.. Vans.. Bags.. YO…”
You Can’t Imagine How Much Fun We’re Having Tour Dates
1/11 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM
1/12 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry
1/14 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
1/16 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
1/17 – Stateline, NV – Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort
1/18 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
1/19 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
1/21 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
1/23 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
1/24 – Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live
1/25 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
1/28 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note
1/29 – Urbana, IL – The Canopy Club
1/31 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center Green Bay
2/1 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
2/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
2/4 – Killington, VT – Pickle Barrel Nightclub
2/6 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
2/7 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
2/8 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
2/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl – New York
2/13 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
2/14 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak
2/15 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
2/16 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
3/16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up
5/23 – 25 – Monterey, CA – Cali Roots Festival
