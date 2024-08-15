Atmosphere’s Ant Shares New Pair Of Singles “Sun Decides” & “This Happened”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, Ant has shared two singles from his forthcoming debut solo album, Collection of Sounds: Volume 1, which is due out on September 6 through Rhymesayers Entertainment. The first of a four-part series of instrumental volumes. “Sun Decides” and “This Happened” offer distinct perspectives on the new collection.

“Sun Decides” intertwines soulful samples that creates a summery for the perfect carefree listening. In contrast, “This Happened” dives into a more introspective realm, featuring a meditative beat complemented by murky piano melodies. Both songs are amazing because Ant uses his creativity to express the feelings of his heart and soul.

Last month, Ant announced the record with the singles “Leather Soul” and “That Old Bongo Joint.” Both tunes serve as a preview and testament to the breadth of influences synthesized on this collection, and Ants‘ undeniable skills as a producer.

