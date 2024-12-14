Atmosphere’s Ant Announces New Album Collection Of Sounds, Volume 3 For January 2025 Release, Shares New Singles “Welcome Back” & “Perfection”

Home News Catalina Martello December 14th, 2024 - 9:07 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Producer of Atmosphere, Ant, announced the third installment in his four-volume series of instrumentals, Collections of Sounds: Volume 3 set to be released in January of 2025. Along with this exciting announcement he has released two new singles, “Welcome Back” and “Perfection,” leaving fans right at the edges of their seats.

His press release talks about the new collection saying, “This third installment delves into the rich influences of reggae, dub, and early hip-hop, crafting a vibrant instrumental landscape that pays homage to these foundational genres. Building on the textured soundscapes that define his work, this album showcases Ant’s masterful ability to weave together infectious grooves, deep basslines, and melodic samples that evoke the warmth and rhythm of reggae,” making the third installment highly anticipated as fans cannot wait to hear the new instrumentals.

Ant added to what the press release said saying, “For volume three I explored music I made over the years that had a reggae dub influence and maybe put an extra old school “80’s hip hop” dub feel throughout.I have always wanted to do an old school dub influenced release, and I could not convince any of my friends to do an entire dub record, so I did one using a variety of old and new beats/songs from the past two decades. After having fun messing around with some effects, this is what happened.” The collection includes 13 songs and the tracklist is below.

Blame That Dub Second Try Just A Business Welcome Back Best Teacher (Melodica Version) Hello Darlings Start Of Side Six From Twenty Years Ago Bad Motherdub The Shuffle Perfection Early ʻ23 Thing Rhodes, Birds And Wind

Ant is now on tour with Brother Ali. The tour is named The Satisfied Soul Tour and in the new year Ant will be going on tour with Atmosphere for their Imagine the Fun Tour which is to celebrate the duo’s 20 years of You Can’t Imagine How Much Fun We’re Having. The tour dates for the Imagine the Fun Tour are below and you can buy tickets here.

01/11/25 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^

01/12/25 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry ^

01/14/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre ^

01/16/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^ (SOLD OUT)

01/17/25 – Stateline, NV @ Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort ^

01/18/25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

01/19/25 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall ^ (SOLD OUT)

01/21/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^

01/23/25 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre ^

01/24/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live ^

01/25/25 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal ^

01/28/25 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note ^

01/29/25 – Urbana, IL @ The Canopy Club ^

01/31/25 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center Green Bay ^

02/01/25 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre ^

02/02/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^

02/04/25 – Killington, VT @ Pickle Barrel Nightclub ^

02/06/25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

02/07/25 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live ^

02/08/25 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium ^

02/10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl – New York ^ (DATE CHANGE)

02/13/25 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen ^

02/14/25 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak ^

02/15/25 – Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races ^

02/16/25 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^





