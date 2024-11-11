Brother Ali Announces New Album, Produced By Atmosphere’s Ant, Satisfied Soul For February 2025 Release, Shares Five New Songs

Home News Cait Stoddard November 11th, 2024 - 1:32 PM

According to stereogum.com, Brother Ali has been the light in the underground rap scene for decades. Ali is currently based in Istanbul but he came up alongside Atmosphere. The artist is a legally blind Muslim convert with albinism, who is blessed with a loud preacher’s voice and a gift for strident self-examination. Over the years, Ali has put together a strong catalog and now he has announced Satisfied Soul, which is a new album produced entirely by Atmosphere’s Ant.

Along with the album announcement, Ali has shared five of the album’s 17 songs and they show the musical chemistry that Ali and Ant have always shared. All of the tunes are fantastic because of how Ant and Ali create a catchy vibe that blends in with the heartfelt lyrics. “Deep Cuts” is a classic hip-hop tune where as “The Count is a classic jazz and rap ditty.

“Name Of The One” is just as different because the guitar playing brings a solid country sound that blends in with Ali’s bars where as Head Heart Hand” is a bit more soulful thanks to the killer keyboard playing. As for “Handwriting,” it is a funky ditty that brings a sexy musical style, while Ali calmly sings out the lyrics.