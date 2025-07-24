Atmosphere Announce New Album Jestures For September 2025 Release, Shares New Singles “Really” & “Velour”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 11:40 AM

A little less than a quarter of the way through Jestures, Atmosphere’s sprawling and acrobatic new album, Slug cuts right to the beating heart of this phase in the legendary duo’s catalog: “Still get nightmares when you’re living your dreams,” he raps. The cliches about creativity say that it comes from chaos and the rock star archetypes forged in the 1970s conjure images of coke spoons and trashed hotel rooms, and more recent thinking makes it inextricable from major trauma.

Jestures, which is already Atmosphere’s fifth release of the 2020s, challenges that notion. This remarkably productive period has seen Slug burrow into every crevice of middle-aged stability and domestic life for its unexpected points of friction. With Jestures, this exploration has yielded its most fascinating results to date.

Alongside the album announcement, the band has shared the singles, “Velour” & “Really,” which comes paired with a music video directed by Melby. In the video, Slug pulls back the curtain on a series of daredevil stunts, landing somewhere between John Wick, The Rehearsal and Jackass.

Jestures Tracklist

1. Asshole

2. Baby

3. Caddy

4. Daley

5. Effortless (feat. Evidence)

6. Furthermore

7. Grateful

8. Heavy Lifting (feat. Haphduzn)

9. Instrument

10. Jester

11. Kilowatts (feat. Kurious)

12. Locusts

13. Mash (feat. Mike the Martyr, Musab, Muja Messiah)

14. Neptune

15. Ophidiophobia

16. Past

17. Quicksand

18. Really

19. Sean

20. Trying

21. Used To

22. Velour

23. Westbound

24. XXX

25. Yearning (feat. Yoni Wolf (of WHY?))

26. Zorro (feat. ZooDeVille)

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete