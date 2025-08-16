Cardi B Drops New Hard-Hitting Single “Imaginary Playerz”

Home News Skylar Jameson August 16th, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Cardi B is back with a new single for her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, after her most recent release “Outside”. The new track is called “Imaginary Playerz” and features some of Cardi B’s hardest-hitting rapping to date. Cardi B’s new song samples and interpolates the Jay-Z classic “Imaginary Playerz”. With Cardi taking charge of the lyrical content of the song, the production was worked on with producers DJ SwanQo, Sean Island, and OctaneThisThatGas. Sonically, “Imaginary Playerz” is domineering. If one thing is for sure, it’s that Cardi B isn’t holding back on this song.

“Imaginary Playerz” also comes with a music video that was directed by Cardi B herself, in collaboration with Patience Foster. The “Imaginary Playerz” video is luxurious and opulent. The fashion certainly takes center stage in the music video. But, Cardi B is known for dressing to the nines at any event she shows face at, from The Grammys to The Met Gala, so that’s no surprise. Check out the music video and listen to “Imaginary Playerz” below!



Am I The Drama? will finally be out on September 19th. Despite releasing singles and doing features here and there, the project comes after waiting 7 years for Cardi B to follow up her 2018 release, Invasion of Privacy, with a full sophomore album. The album will feature 23 tracks, including 2020’s smash hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, the recent single “Outside” and “Up”. You can pre-order Am I The Drama? on Cardi B’s website now, including the signed box set.