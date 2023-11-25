Cardi B Critiques President Biden For Sending Military Aid To Israel & Ukraine Amid NYC Budget Cuts

Home News Jordan Rizo November 25th, 2023 - 10:26 AM

Popular rapper, Cardi B is greatly known and admired for her confidence and ability to speak her mind. On November 18, she continues to prove that quality of hers as she takes to Instagram live to discuss politics. In the beginning of the Instagram live broadcast, Cardi B announces that she is simply speaking the truth, and if some outcome were to happen to her, it is because she is taking the initiative to speak the truth.

According to Fader, back in 2020, Cardi B was in full support for President Biden, although recent events have led the rapper to question his leadership. In her statements, Cardi B criticizes Biden for prioritizing foreign nations, like sending military aid to Israel and Ukraine, above assisting his own nation. That is, Cardi B focuses on how the United States is looking at overwhelmingly negative situations, especially in NYC. In her perspective, Cardi B reemphasizes how domestic issues should be of top priority for the president, especially considering the negative implications that the budget cuts in NYC will have.

Even with a strong opinionated mind, Cardi B still takes to Instagram live to admit she is lucky and shows gratitude for what she has. However, she begins to question the future of her nieces, nephews, and the lives of citizens in NYC. Like Fader includes, Cardi B infers that the budget cut will negatively impact schools, sanitations, libraries, police stations and more. Cardi B fears that in consequence to the budget cut, the city will be infested with rats and be extremely dirty for the people that reside in NYC. In her message, Cardi B urges people to pay attention to what is happening domestically, and also shows frustration for what she feels is being ignored by the president and government as a whole.