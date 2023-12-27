LL Cool J & Cardi B Added To New Year’s Rockin Eve Lineup

Home News Ryan Freund December 27th, 2023 - 7:23 PM

Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest just got a little more exciting with the recent lineup additions of Cardi B and LL Cool J. Announced on Wednesday, December 27th it is confirmed by Billboard that the two rappers will be performing before the clock strikes midnight from different locations. LL Cool J will be taking the stage at Times Square in New York City and Cardi B will be making her appearance poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami.

The two will be joining the already-released lineup for the special which includes performers such as Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, and many more artists. The special will also have an appearance from singer Rita Ora who is co-hosting the show with New Year’s Eve staple Ryan Seacrest.

Having Cardi B and LL Cool J joining the lineup is not only exciting due to them being electric performers, but they also round out a hip-hop-heavy list of performers. Which could not be more fitting considering that his year marks the genre’s 50th anniversary.