Cardi B Shares Lively New Single “Bongos” Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 9th, 2023 - 7:35 PM

Cardi B shares a new single “Bongos” in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B shares information about this new single: “I wonder how people are gonna react to this vibe because they’re really expecting ‘WAP,’ like, ‘oh here they go again talking this and that… We are talking a little, you know, about some pussy, but not like ‘WAP’ -type of stuff.”

She also shared: “ The part where Megan is kind of at in the song, because we chopped the song a lot, like the part where like she’s at, it be like “Bong, bong, bong,” and I was planning for that to be the hook, but it just sounded so incomplete. Then, we just like, “This song needs a feature,” so it’s like a lot of people wanted it to go the Spanish route with it and I’m like, “I could see that.” I could see that, definitely. Of course, like you could feel it, but I was like, “I feel like I hear Megan on this.” It’s like, “Really? You don’t think that It’s more like of the Latin part,” and I’m like, “Yeah, but I hear her on this. Like, I know it. I know I could hear her on this.”

It is very clear that these sensual artists are willing to make their followers dance with a twerk style together with the percussion rhythm. This song is a style of rap with latin beats since Cardi B has hispanic roots. Cardi B is known for her distinct, strong and direct flow in her outspoken lyrics making this single not an exception to her own style.

The two artists have released their second and colorful collaboration for all their fans. And who wouldn’t want a collaborative and complete album from these two rap queens. If you want to read more information click right here



If you want to read another article about this artist click right here