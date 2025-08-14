King Princess Shares New Single “Girls”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 6:11 PM

Following previous singles “RIP KP” and “Cry Cry Cry,” King Princess has released the new single,“Girls” and it finds the artist at the mercy of a toxic relationship. Characterized by Princess‘ raspy vocals, moody organ and backup singers reminiscent of romantic 50s pop, “Girls” is a sultry track that gives into unhealthy desire that explodes into a final release of distorted guitar.

The song embodies the darker side of the artist’s upcoming album, Girl Violence, where Princess entertains chaos and self-destruction for the sake of quelling her hunger for companionship and pleasure. As Princess puts it simply: “Girls. Bring me to my knees.” To celebrate the release of Girl Violence, Princess is partnering with a curated selection of tattoo shops – all run by women and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Each tattoo shop will be creating custom flash sheets based on the album’s visual world and everyone tattooed will be entered into a raffle to win prizes, including signed vinyl, prints, Girl Violence merch and guest list spots for upcoming KP shows. Each participating tattoo shop will be making donations to local charities who support the LGBTQ+ communities. For more information, click HERE.