King Princess Covers Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work”

King Princess releases a cover of Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” which was released on all major streaming platforms on May 3.

King Princess’ cover was recorded for HBO Max’s third season of Hacks. According to an article in Consequence of Sound, King Princess’ ‘Dirty Work’ cover came to fruition after she became friends with series star Hannah Einbinder.

King Princess said, “Hacks is hilarious and so is my good bud, Hannah Einbinder. She asked me to sing ‘Dirty Work’ and it was a no brainer. Everyone should watch this show, it’s tremendously iconic.”

King Princess also teased a new album, which will be the third one she will have recorded, which is yet to reveal a title or a date of release, according to nme.com.

King Princess’ latest album ‘Hold on Baby’ scored a three-star review upon its release in 2022, with El Hunt writing for NME: “‘Hold On Baby’’s brightest moments may be more than enough to keep the die-hard KP fans hooked, but this feels like a missed chance to offer up something truly surprising.”

Steely Dan are soon set to begin a tour with Eagles in the United Kingdom later this month. Tickets are on sale here.