King Princess Shares New Track “RIP KP” Announces New Album Girl Violence For September 2025 Release

June 5th, 2025

Brooklyn based indie rocker, King Princess (KP) is slaying pride month with an album announcement accompanied by a psychosexual lesbian music video for lead single “RIP KP” which is equal parts hilarious camp and hallucinatory dreamscape.

The video sees KP dropped off in front of a seedy club she doesn’t want to be in where she is enticed by women in outlandish outfits engaging in debaucherous SFW sex acts. As the video progresses KP’s situation gets progressively more zany and nightmarish until she is slapped across the face by a buxom clown. This leads her to cry in the club bathroom on the phone with her mother until beautiful women offer her food or drugs or maybe food which is actually drugs and she comes to accept her place in the beautiful, nightmare, clown sex club.

The video is colorful, whacky and memorable and perfectly fits the jaunty and groovy, carnivalesque, tone of the song which was initially debuted on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. This is a very strong start to an album cycle for the singer-songwriter’s third studio album Girl Violence which releases September 12th on section1 records.

KP seems intent on taking things back to her roots with this record as she left the glitz and glamour of LA to return to her native New York, initially performing this album in full for an intimate crowd in Brooklyn’s Market Hotel before embarking on a full world tour starting in October.

The full tracklist can be found below

Girl Violence Tracklist