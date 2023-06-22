“Rich People Are Not Exempt From Making Stupid Decisions” Says King Princess In Recent Tik Tok

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2023 - 4:45 PM

According to stereogum.com, Pop rock star King Princess has shared some of her thoughts on the rich folks who are trapped in a submersible sea vessel. The people who are trapped are either dead or near death after an underwater tourist expedition to see the remains of the Titanic went wrong.

Princess has a close personal connection to this story because her great-great-grandparents, Macy’s co-founder Isodor Straus and his wife Ida are also the great-great-grandparents of Wendy Rush, wife of OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush, who is among those trapped inside the submersible sea vessel.

To voice her thoughts about the missing submersible sea vessel, Princess shared the following statement on TikTok.

“I think there is a cycle of bajonga-jillionaires wanting to explore shit and then dying. Like, look at my fucking family, right? Who wants to take a boat across the ocean? That sounds terrible. But they did it because they had the money to, and they died. So now these people are like, “Oh, I have so much money, oh my god, I just want to go to the inhabitable depths of the ocean, in a GameCube?” No. Dead! Sorry.”

The artist adds: “Oh! And rich people are not exempt from making really stupid decisions, obviously. Why do rich people go to space? You don’t need to be there. You’re not a fuckin’ scientist. Because they make terrible decisions, constantly. I hate this world.”

Princess continues with: “One more thing: The sheer irony of these billionaires going down to visit the gravesite of other billionaires — amongst other people who were on the Titanic, there weren’t just billionaires — and then dying, is so crazy to me. Anybody else feel this way?”

The TikTok video of Princess‘s statement has been taken down and other social platforms do not have the video as well.