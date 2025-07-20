King Princess Releases New Single “Cry Cry Cry”

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 20th, 2025 - 10:45 PM

King Princess has released a new single titled “Cry Cry Cry” that will leave fans feeling anything other than upset. The bold and punchy pop song sees King Princess leaving a long relationship and taking the breakup with stride. Despite its simple lyrics, the track expresses a sense of vengeance and drives forward with blasting guitars. Regarding the track, King Princess, also known as Mikaela Straus stated, “‘Cry Cry Cry’ is about a friendship with a lady that did not work out. Sometimes two divas create an explosion.” “Cry Cry Cry” is King Princess’ second single to be released ahead of her forthcoming album, Girl Violence. The album’s lead single, “RIP KP” was unveiled a month prior and performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Girl Violence will feature 13 tracks and will be released on September 12. The new album was made in collaboration with Jake Portrait and Aire Atlantica. Girl Violence sees King Princess going through multiple breakups, specifically with her major label system and a longtime relationship with another. After finally leaving Los Angeles to return to her home city, New York City, Straus is starting to pick up the pieces of her life through song. When asked about her exact inspiration for the album, Straus explained, “Girl violence is very sneaky. It’s not physical, it’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky. Women are both amazing and sinister- including myself- and it’s my curiosity to understand all the love, loss, and changes that come out of my love for women.” She continued, “Why are we so inclined to cause and receive chaos? If you’ve experienced even an iota of it, then you’ll have a story to tell. And these are mine.” Ultimately, Girl Violence is a “celebration of the craziness of femininity, in awe and admiration of the derangement,” according to Straus.

King Princess will also be performing Girl Violence on a tour throughout North America later this year. The tour will begin on October 3 at the Austin City Limits in Austin, TX and end on November 22 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA. Afterwards, King Princess will tour throughout the UK and Europe starting on December 3 and ending on December 17. Tickets can be purchased here.