Radiohead Releases Live Album Hail To The Thief 2003-2009, Shares Live Version Of “There, There”

Radiohead has released a new project called Hail to the Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009. This live album showcases their performances from an important time after they launched their sixth studio album, Hail to the Thief. It’s exciting for fans and gives the band a chance to reflect on this key part of their music career. Alongside the release is a video of them performing “There, There” in Buenos Aires, which highlights Radiohead’s powerful and energetic stage presence during concerts.

The album can be downloaded digitally and will have a special vinyl release on October 31st. It features live recordings from big cities like London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, and Dublin. This collection highlights the band’s growth between 2003 to 2009. The recordings were mixed by Ben Baptie and mastered by Matt Colton to keep the live feel intact. Each song captures Radiohead’s progress and their unique sound during these years.

Lead singer Thom Yorke explains how the album began. It started when he listened again to live recordings while working on a play called Hamlet Hail to the Thief. Listening back, they found new energy and special qualities in their performances that inspired them to release these recordings. For Yorke, this project has been healing and helped him appreciate their old music more deeply, enhancing his connection—and fans’ connections—to it.

Fans can get the live album in a special, limited format. Independent record stores offer it on red vinyl, and you can find a cyan-colored version only at Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. store. Collectors will probably want these unique editions for their music collections.

Yorke’s recent theater adaptation, Hamlet Hail to the Thief, has received high praise for successfully merging themes from their album into Shakespeare’s play. This creative project, along with new live recordings, shows Radiohead’s ongoing dedication to artistic innovation. The band smoothly combines different art forms to create a connected and engaging story that appeals to audiences in various ways. This effort strengthens their standing as leaders in modern music and performance art.

Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009

Side A

1.2 + 2 = 5

2.Sit Down. Stand Up

3.Sail to the Moon

4.Go to Sleep

5.Where I End and You Begin

6.We Suck Young Blood

Side B

1.The Gloaming

2.There, There

3.I Will

4.Myxomatosis

5.Scatterbrain

6.A Wolf at the Door

