Thom Yorke Shares Surreal New Video For “Dialing In”

Skyy Rincon June 24th, 2025 - 8:00 AM

Radiohead and The Smile frontman Thom Yorke has teamed up with artist Weirdcore yet again for a brand new visual inspired by his recent single “Dialing In.” The track serves as the theme song for Smoke, an upcoming drama series starring Taron Edgerton, which is set to premiere later this week on Apple TV+ on June 27. The track might sound familiar to some eagle-eyed fans as Yorke himself has been performing the song live on tour since 2019. “Dialing In” was also previously known as “Gawpers” before it was retitled and repurposed.

This is the latest set of art Weirdcore has worked on for a Yorke project with the artist previously collaborating with Radiohead on the promotional visual for “Glass Eyes” back in 2016. Weirdcore also created the visuals for The Smile’s recent album Cutouts which arrived in October 2024. The artist is also known for working with Aphex Twin, M.I.A., Tame Impala, Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, Oneohtrix Point Never and more.

Back in May, Yorke teamed up with iconic electronic musician Mark Pritchard to release their debut joint album Tall Tales. The record’s arrival was preceded by multiple collaborative singles including “The Spirit,” “Gangsters” and “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice.” In October 2024, Yorke played “All I Need,” “Lucky” and “Kid A” solo live for the first time in twenty years. In August, Yorke and fellow Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood’s project The Smile surprise released two new songs “Don’t Get Me Started” and “The Slip” exclusively on vinyl.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat