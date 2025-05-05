Billie Eilish Covers “Creep” by Radiohead In Amsterdam

Home News Leila DeJoui May 5th, 2025 - 11:15 PM

Almost a year ago, on May 17, 2024, Grammy-award winning artist, Billie Eilish, released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Her tour for this album started on Sept. 29, 2024, and will be touring until July of this year. On May 4, 2025, Eilish was performing in Amsterdam, and had a little change in her tour. According to an article by Stereogum, in this show, she decided to perform a cover of “Creep,” by the well-known rock band, Radiohead. Eilish did a three-show run at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, when she performed the cover.

Watch Eilish perform her cover of “Creep.”

In the video, Eilish is sitting with three other people when she is performing the song. She was performing with the guitarist and two back up singers that harmonized with her throughout the duration of the song. Eilish played a stripped-down version of a song with the guitarists playing the only instrument in the performance. During the performance, Eilish started to have a laughing fit while she was in the middle of singing because she saw something funny in the crowd. The laughing interrupted her singing and the singing from the background singer. After the laughing ended, Eilish, the back-up singers and the guitarist finished their performance with the same focus that they had started with. When the performance ended, the lights in the stadium turned off and the entire crowd was cheering.

Eilish’s tour will be wrapping up on July 27 of this year. Her tour started in Canada this past September and will be ending this summer in Ireland.