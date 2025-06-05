Nosferatu 1922 Version To Be Set To Radiohead’s Kid A In New Theatrical Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2025 - 3:18 PM

According to nme.com, the original 1922 version of Nosferatu is set to get a new cinema release where it will be set to Radiohead’s classic album. Kid A. The news comes as part of a new series called Silents Synced, which is set to launch in the UK this year and pairs iconic silent films with era-defining records.

Kicking off this autumn, the series will begin with F.W. Murnau’s classic horror Nosferatu. First arriving in 1922 as an adaptation of Dracula, the film went on to become a cornerstone of German expressionist cinema and Max Schreck’s portrayal of Count Orlok became one of the most famous depictions of vampirism of all time. The film was recently remade by Robert Eggers and starred Bill Skarsgård in the leading role.

For the upcoming 2025 release, the classic film will be shown to Radiohead album Kid A and the 2001 follow-up, Amnesiac. Screenings are set to begin nationwide in October and the reimagining of the film coincides with the 25th anniversary of Kid A.

In 2026, the second installment of the Silents Synced series will see Buster Keaton’s visionary 1924 comedy Sherlock Jr. being matched to R.E.M’s 1994 album, Monster and the 1996 release, New Adventures in Hi-Fi. Both albums were selected for their musical resonance and because they have thematic parallels to the films themselves.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat