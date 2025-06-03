Nandi Bushell Covers Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 3rd, 2025 - 4:06 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The young musician, Nandi Bushell, has posted a cover of Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place.” According to an article by Consequence, Bushell has expanded her knowledge on music, and is able to play multiple instruments, as well as singing. In the cover, Bushell is using the drums and the piano along with her own vocals. In the video, she makes the edit that there are two of her, one of which is playing the drums, and the other is singing and playing the piano. At the end of the video, she gives the camera a smile when she is sitting by the drums, but a little, slight frown while she is standing by the piano. Recently, she posted the video of her covering the Radiohead song onto YouTube Shorts, where it is available to watch.

Watch the cover of “Everything In Its Right Place.”

Bushell is a 15 year-old prodigy. With her musical talents still expanding to this day, as she is still learning more and more about it, she has other accomplishments too. Along with being a musician, Bushell is also an author and an actor. Bushell has already performed at some of the bigger and well-known arenas, like the Wembley Stadium and the O2 Arena. For being at such a young age, Bushell has already made many accomplishments. She also has a band which has released their own single, called, “The Only One.”