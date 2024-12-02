Roger Waters Condemns Radiohead’s Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood Over Boycott, Divest & Sanctions Movement Stance

Home News Juliet Paiz December 2nd, 2024 - 12:39 AM

According to Stereo Gum, the iconic bassist of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters strongly criticized Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead for their stance on the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement which advocates for pressure on Israel over treatment of Palestinians. Waters condemned both musicians for their decision to play in Israel despite ongoing requests to not perform to enforce the boycott.

Waters took to social media and interviews to express his disappointment, accusing them of ignoring the human rights violations that BDS seeks to address. However, Yorke and Greenwood have publicly defended their decision citing the belief of power in music leads to unity. Yorke has previously states he doesn’t believe in boycotts. Additionally, when Yorke performed in Melbourne he was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian protester in the middle of a song. To which he responded to by leaving the stage. Later on, Yorke stated that “Playing in a country isn’t the same as endorsing its government.”

However, Walters insists that the situation is more complex than what Yorke and Greenwood make it out to be. Walters states that by performing in Israel the two musicians are also inadvertently endorsing the Israeli government’s actions in Palestine.