Kaytranada Teams Up With Justine Skye For Collaborative New Single “Oh LaLa”

June 1st, 2025 - 11:59 PM

Justine Skye’s new single, “Oh LaLa”, is a fun dance song that incorporates Kaytranada’s signature rhythmic beats. The song is an ode to club and dance culture, with Skye inviting the listener to join her in the dance. Skye’s voice carries to the hypnotic melody with the dance beat. The accompanying music video depicts the sweaty and sexy vibes of the dance floor with shots of people dancing, touching and overall having a good time. Kaytranada is featured behind the booth.

“‘Oh Lala’ is the first single of a new beginning for me, a world where tempo and dance are the leading force. It’s about chasing happiness through movement,” Skye said in a press release. “After going through so much emotionally, I hit a point where I just wanted to feel good again. For me, that happened on the dance floor, being carefree with like-minded people—whether in Brooklyn, L.A., or Ibiza. I wanted to make music that matched that energy. Something sexy, something free, something that lets you forget everything but the moment you’re in.”

Skye released a compilation in 2023 named Dark Side, and her 2014 single, Collide, with Tyga, is seeing a resurgence in popularity. Kaytranada just went on a North America tour last fall and will be headlining this year’s Hard Summer in Los Angeles.

“Oh LaLa” is available on all streaming platforms. The video can be watched on YouTube.

photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister