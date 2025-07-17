Kaytranada & Justice Announce Fall 2025 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2025 - 3:49 PM

Today, Kaytranada and Justice have announced a co-headline fall North American tour. The month-long run will see the two electronic artists play arenas across North America and everything will be launching on October 16, in Vancouver before wrapping up on November 16, in Miami. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Live Nation promoted tour marks a reunion for the two acts after sharing a bill at the famed Basilica of the Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre in Paris last June, where each performed overlooking the city as the sun set on the summer solstice. Just a few months later in September of 2024, Kaytranada and Justice‘s single “Neverender,” which features Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Now, after teasing fans with one-off shows and transatlantic collaborations, the pair will bring their acclaimed live shows to some of North America’s biggest venues, with additional dates still to be announced. On July 16, Justice unveiled an EP for their single “Mannequin Love” featuring remixes of the title track courtesy of The Dare, Braxe + Falcon, and Hudson Mohawke.

Kaytranada and Justice Tour Dates

10/16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

10/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/19 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

11/1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11/12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

11/16 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister