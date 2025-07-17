Kaytranada & Justice Announce Fall 2025 North American Co-Headline Tour Dates

Today, Kaytranada and Justice have announced a co-headline fall North American tour. The month-long run will see the two electronic artists play arenas across North America and everything will be launching on October 16, in Vancouver before wrapping up on November 16, in Miami. For tickets and more information, click here.
The Live Nation promoted tour marks a reunion for the two acts after sharing a bill at the famed Basilica of the Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre in Paris last June, where each performed overlooking the city as the sun set on the summer solstice. Just a few months later in September of 2024, Kaytranada and Justice‘s single “Neverender,” which features Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.
Now, after teasing fans with one-off shows and transatlantic collaborations, the pair will bring their acclaimed live shows to some of North America’s biggest venues, with additional dates still to be announced. On July 16, Justice unveiled an EP for their single “Mannequin Love” featuring remixes of the title track courtesy of The Dare, Braxe + Falcon, and Hudson Mohawke.
Kaytranada and Justice Tour Dates
10/16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
10/17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
10/19 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
10/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
10/28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
10/30 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
11/1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
11/5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
11/12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
11/16 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister