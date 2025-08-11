Kaytranada Announces New Album Ain’t No Damn Way For August 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 11th, 2025 - 2:02 PM

Today, Kaytranada has announces his new album, Ain’t No Damn Way, will be out on August 15, through RCA Records and the full-length’s lead single “Space Invader” will be released at midnight tonight. The new single marks the first offering of original music from the artist since his Grammy-nominated 2024 album Timeless, which he followed by releasing the instrumental version of the album earlier this year. Ain’t No Damn Way is an intentional return to Kaytranada‘s dance music roots by crafting tracks that were made for the dance floor.

The album’s announcement arrives on the heels of Kaytranada and Justice recently announcing their co-headline fall North American tour, presented by Live Nation. The two iconic electronic artists, who first shared a bill at the famed Basilica of the Sacré-Cœur de Montmartre in Paris last June, will play arenas across the continent beginning on October 16, in Vancouver and wrapping up on November 16, in Miami. Remaining tickets are available now by clicking here.

Timeless cemented Kaytranada as one of dance music’s premiere global stars, receiving praise from the likes of DJ Mag, The FADER, HYPEBEAST, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and other publications, with Rolling Stone proclaiming: “His forward-thinking production has subtly shifted the sound of pop culture.” His renowned and electric live show has earned him a spot opening for The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour this summer and a marquee set at HARD Summer in LA earlier this month.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister