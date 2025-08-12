Jay Som Shares New Single “Cards On The Table”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2025 - 6:20 PM

Today, Jay Som has recently announced Belong, which her first new album in over six years and today, the artist returns with the album’s opening track “Cards On The Table” As a whole, this is a brilliant piece of electronic pop where Som warped voice cascades over tessellated drum machines and synths.

Belong is the first Som album to feature guest vocalists Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins on the previously shared “Float” and Paramore’s Hayley Williams on the not-yet-released “Past Lives.” “Cards On The Table” features Lexi Vega of Mini Trees on background vocals. Listen to the song and watch its music video by Sab Studio.

“Cards On The Table’ is my favorite song on Belong! It’s about the shifting nature of friendships and how devastating conflict can be in platonic relationships when you feel misunderstood by each other. I think it’s a universal experience to navigate that type of dynamic. It feels like a never-ending cycle of people walking in and out of your life, but it ultimately leads to self discovery and growth.” said Som.