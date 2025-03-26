Four Chord Music Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, AFI, Jimmy Eat World & More

Home News Michael Ferrara March 26th, 2025 - 7:33 PM

Four Chord Music Festival is back in town and has released their 2025 lineup with features of bands such as Blink-182, AFI, Jimmy Eat World and more. The massive lineup they have curated for the eleventh edition of the festival is action packed and surely not to disappoint anyone in attendance. As they return to the newly named EQT Park in September on the 13th and 14th of 2025 in Washington, Pennsylvania, tickets will go onsale this Friday, March 28th at 11 A.M. ET. Make sure to snag some tickets for you and your friends for the festival of a lifetime.

Blink-182, formed in 1992, is a seminal American pop-punk band known for their energetic performances and hits like “All the Small Things”, as well as “What’s My Age Again?”. Comprising of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge, they’ve significantly influenced the punk rock scene. At the Four Chord Music Festival, Blink-182 will headline Day 1. Attendees can anticipate a dynamic show featuring their classic anthems and newer material, embodying the band’s signature high-energy style.

AFI (A Fire Inside) is a rock band from Ukiah, California, formed in 1991. The lineup includes lead vocalist Davey Havok, drummer Adam Carson, bassist Hunter Burgan and guitarist Jade Puget. Known for evolving from hardcore punk to alternative rock, AFI delivers intense performances. Jimmy Eat World, formed in 1993 in Mesa, Arizona, features lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins, drummer Zach Lind, guitarist Tom Linton and bassist Rick Burch. Celebrated for their blend of alternative rock and emo, with hits like “The Middle,” they offer melodic, high-energy shows. At the Four Chord Music Festival this September, both bands will showcase their dynamic styles, engaging audiences with their influential music.​