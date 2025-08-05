Hayley Williams Shares Stirring New Video For “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2025 - 12:10 PM

Last week, Hayley Williams surprised fans by dropping a collection of 17 singles that were produced entirely by Daniel James. Today, the artist has unveiled a music video for the single, “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party.” The video was directed by Zachary Gray and features a portrait of Williams’ hometown of Nashville, TN. Fans can see the artist contemplating the city at dusk with Representative Justin Jones, sifting through the crowds on Broadway and singing in a karaoke bar.

Williams and James wrote, played and recorded a variety of instruments across each of the newly released 17 songs, with cross-project contributions from long-time collaborators Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard and contributions from Jim-E Stack on “True Believer.” These songs come as the third batch of work released from Williams as a solo artist.

The COVID-era saw her release two extraordinary albums, 2020’s Petals For Armor and 2021’s Flowers for Vases. Both albums were gorgeous and stark meditations on loss and offered up a contrast to the high-energy and up-tempo muscle Williams displays in Paramore.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin