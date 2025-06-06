Turnstile Performs “Seein’ Stars” with Hayley Williams And Debuts Several New Songs Live During Album Release Show In NYC

Home News Leila DeJoui June 6th, 2025 - 3:10 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

On June 5, 2025, the band, Turnstile, played an album release show for around nine thousand people. Their new album Never Enough was set to release two hours after the band started performing. They performed at Brooklyn’s Under The K Bridge Park, which is an outdoor space that is located underneath the Kosciuszko Bridge. They opened their show with the title track and lead single for the album. However, during their performance, they surprised the audience with a guest performer. While they performed their song, “Seein’ Stars,” they brought out Paramore’s Hayley Williams to perform with them.

Watch Williams and Turnstile’s performance of “Seein’ Stars.”

Williams attended the premier of the Never Enough visual album earlier that same day at the Tribeca Festival, according to an article by Brooklyn Vegan. Her contribution to the album is pretty subtle, especially since on the song she is part of the backing vocals. However, during the show, her role was obviously a little larger than just backing vocals. During the performance, she took over lead vocals for a verse and at the end of the song, she and Turnstile’s Brendan Yates were singing the chorus together.

When the performance was coming to an end, the band ended the way they started the show. They ended with a song from their new album, “Birds.” This song was more of a hardcore song, which is what brought the band to the scene. With that, the band left the audience excited and anticipating their new release.