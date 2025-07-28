Hayley Williams Surprise Releases 17 New Songs Exclusively Available On Her Website

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

According to stereogum.com, Hayley Williams has released 17 new songs on her website hayleywilliams.net. The new tunes are available to stream for anyone with the access codes, which were emailed out through Williams’ hair dye company Good Dye Young. People can find one usable password in this reddit comment.

Last Wednesday, Williams debuted the new song “Mirtzapine” on Nashville public radio station WNXP. That ditty is included in the batch of new tracks on Williams’ website. Then on July 25, Paramore finally put their CD-only 2006 release The Summer Tic EP on streaming services on a new deluxe edition of their debut album All We Know Is Falling, just in time for its 20th anniversary.

Stereogum’s antidepressants and pop-punk correspondent Rachel discussed these matters (and Lababus) with Williams at Newport Folk Festival, where she gave “Mirtzapine” its live debut and covered “I Melt With You” in a surprise appearance with Bleachers.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin