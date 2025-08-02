Halsey Celebrates Badlands’ 10th Anniversary by Announcing 3 New Versions of the Album Badlands Decade Edition, Badlands: Live From Webster Hall And Badlands: Anthology

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 2nd, 2025 - 3:47 PM

Halsey is preparing to celebrate 10 years since her debut album Badlands came out. To mark this occasion, she will release three new versions of the album on August 29, 2025: BADLANDS DECADE EDITION, BADLANDS: LIVE FROM WEBSTER HALL, and BADLANDS: ANTHOLOGY. These special editions are thanks to UMe/Astralwerks/Capitol Records and aim to bring back the excitement fans felt when the album first appeared in music stores.

Looking back on her journey since the album Badlands came out on August 28, 2015, Halsey feels thankful and excited. She often says that working on Badlands changed her a lot and helped build a strong connection with her fans. This important moment happens just after she finished her successful “FOR MY LAST TRICK” tour, which got great reviews and is seen as one of the most creative pop tours this year. These achievements show how much progress Halsey has made since she started out.

The BADLANDS: ANTHOLOGY edition is a special release for fans. It features a three-disc vinyl set with lots of interesting extras like orchestral song versions, unheard demos, official remixes, and rare tracks. This collection shows Halsey’s musical journey and her growth as an artist over time. It’s not just another album; it’s a legacy that highlights how much she has evolved in her music style and creativity.

Adding to the excitement, BADLANDS – Live From Webster Hall will be available on vinyl for the first time. It features her amazing 2019 live show recorded in colorful record form. This release highlights an important moment in Halsey’s career, showcasing her captivating stage performance and strong connection with fans. Whether you saw it live or are hearing it now for the first time, you’ll enjoy this special piece of Halsey’s history.

As fans look forward to these new releases, Halsey’s thoughts on the past ten years highlight how much Badlands has influenced her growing career and touched listeners everywhere. Her music reaches people all over the world, bringing them together. The upcoming releases are expected to keep this tradition going by mixing old memories with a fresh take on her debut album.

