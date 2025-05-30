Amy Lee Of Evanescence & Halsey Join Forces For Cinematic New Music Video “Hand That Feeds”

Home News Steven Taylor May 30th, 2025 - 7:19 PM

Evanescence’s Amy Lee and fellow singer Halsey released a music video for their collaborative single, “Hand That Feeds,” from the upcoming film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The video can be found on Amy Lee’s YouTube channel.

The single is a dark and industrial track that weaves together the vocal styles of two influential singers. The video stars them both in a variety of grim scenes, with Halsey taking the role of a ballerina dancer left for dead in an alleyway and Lee portraying an assassin. The video mixes scenes of the two singing as well as more cinematic scenes showing a narrative between the two characters the singers portray as part of the seedy underworld of assassins the John Wick film universe is known for. Scenes from the upcoming film – which is set to hit theaters on June 6th – are also interspersed into the action of the music video.

The duo initially released the single earlier in May, following much speculation and excitement at the prospect of the two popular rock singers working together. Excitement also came from the singers themselves, who both consider themselves a fan of the other and expressed their appreciation for getting to work together. In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Lee stated “We’ve been fans of each other’s work for a long time and it really feels like the universe pulled us together for this moment.” Halsey as well has previously mentioned her enjoyment and respect for Evanescence’s previous work, reportedly being a fan since her childhood.