Evanescence’s Amy Lee Confirms Collaborative New Single “Hand That Feeds” With Halsey

Evanescence’s Amy Lee officially confirms that she will be collaborating with American Singer Halsey on their new single “Hand That Feeds.” The speculation began on Monday night when Halsey began to text fans snippets of audio titled “audio_1.mp4,” according to Loud Wire.

The snippet started with a gothic rock sound where you can hear Halsey singing, ‘Do it ‘cause you know you can,” before another voice joins in, “Turn around and bite the hand that feeds.” At first, fans were skeptical as to whose voice it was, with several fans tweeting on who the mysterious voice was. Halsey later posted an Instagram story of two female silhouettes with a blue background behind them.

Amy Lee later reposted the same photo from Halsey’s Instagram onto her story. Halsey has been very open about her love for Amy Lee and Evanescence with her years ago posting a young photo of herself playing violin while wearing an Evanescence t-shirt. Even in 2024, she shared a photo of herself recreating Amy Lee’s look from her 2003 album Fallen, giving Lee the title of “OG dark rock queen.”

The single is set to release later this spring, which is bound to be an amazing single. With Halsey’s genre-blending style along with Lee’s powerful rock vocals and dramatic instrumentals, fans are eager to see what is awaited and what is to come from these two female artists. For more updates, it is recommended to follow both artists on social media.





