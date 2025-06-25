Halsey Debuts New Song “Carry The Weight” Live At Salt Lake City Show

Home News Michelle Grisales June 25th, 2025 - 10:38 PM

According to Jambase, Halsey delivered an unexpected and exciting moment for fans during their “For My Last Trick” tour stop in Salt Lake City by premiering a brand new, unreleased song titled “Carry The Weight.” The performance took place at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and marked the second fresh track to surface since the release of Halsey’s 2024 album The Great Impersonator.

The high-energy rock anthem made its debut during a four-song encore and leaned into a louder, guitar-forward sound. “Carry The Weight” features strong electric guitar paired with a catchy chorus and even features a stripped-back acoustic section near the end. The track follows Halsey’s recently released single “Safeword,” which dropped in February, and offers fans another glimpse into Halsey’s evolving musical direction.

Before launching into the song, Halsey spoke directly to the audience, hinting at the special nature of the moment. “This crowd could be the very first people to hear a brand new song,” Halsey said. “I’ve been secretly soundchecking it for the entire tour waiting for the right moment and I just had a really good feeling about you guys.”

Halsey revealed on May 12th as her tour began, that the tracks performed on tour are carefully articulated, for “good reason.” Hence, her prefacing that she practiced the performance beforehand and chose to unveil the track once she felt ready.

Fan-shot video footage quickly surfaced online, capturing the surprise debut and sparking excitement among listeners across social media. Halsey’s tour will continue as they take the stage in Ridgefield, Washington on Thursday, June 26th, followed by a show in Auburn on Saturday, June 28th. The North American leg of the tour is set to wrap up in California next weekend after her July 6th performance.