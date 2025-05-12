Halsey Live Debuts Four Songs From New Album The Great Impersonator During Tour Opener

Home News Cait Stoddard May 12th, 2025 - 1:28 PM

According to stereogum.com, on May 10, Halsey kicked off her For My Last Trick Tour to promote her recent album The Great Impersonator. The artist sang a few songs from the album live for the first time: “Darwinism,” “Arsonist,” “Only Living Girl In LA” and “Alice Of The Upper Class.”

Also, after some fans voiced their concerns over omitted songs, Halsey responded on social media saying that each song was “carefully selected” for “good reason” and that she categorizes certain songs of hers as “earned” set additions. Halsey made a very reasonable request regarding her three-year-old son Ender, who’s joining his mom on tour.

In the following statement, Halsey says: “As you can imagine, Ender is joining me on the tour. If you happen to find yourself nearby him while he watches the show, I implore you to treat him with respect and honor his privacy. I know many of you feel super connected to him and I love that! but to him, you are strangers. A LOT of strangers. And he just wants to see mommy at work. I hope you will treat him with the dignity and personhood that he deserves. Thank you in advance.”